UP minister complains about power cuts in his constituency

Sep 15, 2019

After former state BJP president Laxmi Kant Bajpai raised questions over smart meters last week, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government has complained about poor power supply in his constituency.

Dara Singh Chauhan, minister for forest and environment, has written a letter to his Cabinet colleague and energy minister Shrikant Sharma drawing his attention to massive load-shedding leading to public outcry in his assembly constituency in Mau district. He wrote the letter on September 10.

“My assembly segment, Madhuvan in Mau district, is facing massive power cuts resulting in public anger. Students’ studies are being affected and farmers’ crops are becoming dry due to lack of irrigation,” said the minister, adding, “You are, therefore, requested to get the issue examined and order smooth power supply.”

