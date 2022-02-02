UP polls: Rajnath says BJP built 'temple of democracy'; attacks SP for ‘lawlessness'

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday applauded the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for building a ‘temple of democracy’ in the form of the new Parliament building. The minister also said along with development, the party has always preserved the Indian heritage.

Rajnath made the remarks at a public meeting in Uttar Pardesh's Pilibhit where he interacted with voters ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

"BJP government has taken reformative steps for corruption-free society and will keep doing it. Farmers are getting ₹6000 per year directly in their account with zero corruption," he added.

The Union minister also criticised Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party as he alleged whenever the party came to power, the state had witnessed a surge in lawlessness and riots, reported news agency ANI.

"Politics should be done beyond Caste and religion, only justice and humanity should be a priority of any government," ANI further quoted him as saying.

He further said, "The contribution of the Sikh community can never be forgotten. Sikhs were the first who sacrificed their lives to save Indian culture. Several foreign forces are trying to disturb brotherhood and harmony but they will never be successful."

BJP will expel the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) if a single allegation of corruption was found, he said.

Rajnath counted the promises delivered by his party including the construction of Ram Mandir and removal of Article 370 in erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have never sought support by telling lies. I did politics by seeing into the eyes of people. In 2017, the economy of UP was ₹11 lakh crore but under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath it has been reached ₹21 lakh crore," Singh said.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases of polling to be held between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.