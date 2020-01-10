e-paper
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
UP: Probe initiated against IPS officers for allegedly possessing anonymous properties

UP: Probe initiated against IPS officers for allegedly possessing anonymous properties

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:19 IST
ANI
ANI
Lucknow: A probe has been initiated against some IPS officials posted in Lucknow for the alleged possession of anonymous properties, a government source said on Friday.

The relatives of these IPS officers are being questioned about anonymous properties in Kushinagar town and Deoria city.

This move comes after Noida senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna was suspended after a letter he sent to the director general of police GP accusing five IPS officers of corruption was leaked in violation of the officer conduct rules.

“Krishna had given the information by holding the press conference himself; had leaked a confidential report sent to the government in the press conference,” read the release.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered against Krishna. Lucknow ADG SN Sabat will investigate the matter and will submit the report.

