UP puts curbs on issuing learners’ licences till April 4

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 19:42 IST

The Uttar Pradesh transport department has put on hold the issuance of driving licences till April 4 in wake of the Covd-19 outbreak. Transport department officials said that they will not be accepting any online applications for new learners’ licences till April 4.

The Ghaziabad regional transport department said that the instructions were issued on directions of the UP transport department and will apply to areas like Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur and Bulandshahr.

“A decision has been taken to put on hold acceptance of new learners’ licences till April 4. Those having prior appointments for learners’ driving test till April 4 have been rescheduled till next available online appointment slots. All the directions issued in this regard will come in effect from March 21. The appointment slots have also been blocked in online system,” said Vishwajeet Pratap Singh, additional regional transport officer.

The department has also issued helpline number, 18001800151, for applicants to get in touch in case of doubts/ queries.

“Those who wish to get permanent licenses and already have slots booked till April 4, have been rescheduled for between April 15 to April 25. Till April 4, we will be accepting only applications of permanent licences from applicants whose learning licences are scheduled to expire on or by April 30. All the applicants will be getting SMS messages about the rescheduling,” Singh added.

Officials estimate that the rescheduling and curbs will affect at least 800 people,who arrive for appointments, on a daily basis. The appointments are booked online for making of learners’ and permanent licences besides renewal of permanent licences.