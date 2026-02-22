Gorakhpur/Deoria , A 37-year-old government school teacher allegedly died by suicide in Gorakhpur, leaving behind a video message and a four-page note accusing officials of the Basic Shiksha Adhikari office in Deoria of alleged harassment and financial exploitation, officials said on Sunday. UP teacher dies by suicide, alleges harassment by BSA officials

The deceased, Krishna Mohan Singh , a resident of Kushinagar district.

He had been living at his elder brother's house in Gulariha area of Gorakhpur at the time of the incident.

Police said Singh was found dead on Saturday morning. When he did not open the door and when they did not receive a response even after repeated knocking, the family members broke open the door to find him hanging from the ceiling fan. They rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to police, Singh had lost his job and an inquiry was going on against him.

"In his suicide note, Singh that he, along with two other colleagues, was working at Krishak Laghu Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Madarson, Gauri Bazar, Deoria. In 2021, following an inquiry conducted by the then Basic Shiksha Adhikari , an FIR was registered against seven teachers. Since then, they had been contesting the case in the Allahabad High Court," police said.

"In his note, Krishna Mohan stated that when they approached the current BSA office, the three of them were allegedly asked to pay ₹20 lakh each to resolve the matter. Later, through a former headmaster, the amount was allegedly negotiated down to ₹16 lakh. An additional ₹50,000 was allegedly taken in the name of issuing an advertisement," police said.

The deceased said he had made the payment in instalments, raising funds by mortgaging jewellery and borrowing from relatives. He held the BSA officials responsible for his strained financial condition.

"I want to live for my children and wife, but I am helpless," he said in the video, adding that a suicide note was kept in his pocket.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's wife, a case has been registered against BSA Shalini Srivastava, clerk Sanjeev Singh, and others.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said they are examining the video and suicide note. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the incident, Deoria district magistrate has formed an investigation team and suspended a clerk.

Chief Development Officer Rajesh Kumar Singh also said on Sunday that a three-member team has been constituted to investigate the matter.

The CDO-led team includes the sub-divisional magistrate of Sadar and the district inspector of schools as its members.

To ensure a fair investigation, desk assistant Sanjeev Singh has been suspended with immediate effect, the CDO added.

Deoria District Magistrate Divya Mittal said strict action will be taken against the culprits if irregularities are found at any level.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.