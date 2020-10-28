e-paper
Home / Cities / Up to 600 persons being challaned daily in Ludhiana for not wearing mask

Up to 600 persons being challaned daily in Ludhiana for not wearing mask

Around 96,000 people were fined Rs 4.80 crore for not wearing masks in public in the last six months.

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 22:56 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A violator being challaned in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(HT photo)
         

Even as 96,000 people were fined Rs 4.80 crore for not wearing masks in public in the last six months, the police are issuing nearly 600 challans on a daily basis, said commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal.

In July alone, 24,000 challans were issued by the police, whereas in the first three weeks of October, 12,000 challans have been issued to those found without masks.

In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases in the city, the Ludhiana Police had started challaning violators from May.

Agrawal said that the police are making people aware of the benefits of wearing masks and had distributed reusable masks among residents.

They had also initiated a special drive against violators in August. During the drive apart from issuing a challan for not wearing masks, the violators were made to stand at one place for an hour as a penalty. The police had distributed free masks among the violators as well.

“Most people have realised the importance of wearing a mask, but some are still venturing out without masks, which could be harmful to others also. To deter such practice, the police are issuing challans,” said Agrawal.

“The police have already issued 96,000 challans to violators in the last six months. On average, the police are issuing 600 challans daily,” he added.

The police had issued 5,000 challans in May, whereas in June, the number increased to 12,000 while 24,000 in July, and 23,000 challans were issued in August. In September, the number went down to 20,000.

The police chief added that they will continue taking action against violators.

SHO at Division Number 8 police station inspector Jarnail Singh said that people make excuses for not wearing masks, however, they have been told to wear masks or face action.

