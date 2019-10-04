e-paper
UPHESC follows UPPSC, makes affidavit, self-attested copy of Aadhaar must with every complaint

  Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:05 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
UPHESC headquarters in Prayagraj
Following in the footsteps of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has also decided to make affidavits must with every complaint filed.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the commission held on Thursday, UPHESC deputy secretary Shivji Malaviya said. The affidavit is compulsory in all complaints, including those related to recruitment exams and interviews conducted by the commission, he said.

He said that it was also decided in the meeting that a complainant will also need to submit a self-attested photocopy of his/her Aadhaar card too along with the complaint submitted to the commission. “These norms will be followed strictly and if a complaint is submitted with an affidavit but lacks the self-attested copy of the Aadhaar card, the complaint will not be entertained,” he added.

Recently, the UPPSC had also made it clear that every complainant will need to clearly mention his/her Aadhaar card number and mobile phone number on the affidavit that they submit with their complaint.

Officials of both commissions said that the step was aimed at putting a stop to frivolous complaints or allegations levelled by people with vested interests against certain officials or recruitments just to create hurdles and problems, which leads to a waste of the valuable time and energy of the commissions.

These new conditions by both the UPHESC and UPPSC virtually mean that no anonymous complaints will be acted upon by the commissions, henceforth.

UPPSC officials said that for every 100 complaints received by the commission, as many as 90 are found to be fake, false or frivolous. “Investigating these complaints takes up substantial effort and time and is a total waste,” they added.

However the move has been criticised by students who vie for various government jobs recruitments for which are held by the commissions.

Avanish Pandey, media in-charge of Pratiyogi Chatra Sangharsh Samiti, an organisation of such students, said the UPPSC and now the UPHESC have now put in place a system wherein it will become tough for candidates to register their complaints, especially those fearing victimisation for registering a complaint. “We demand that these conditions introduced for registering complaints be taken back,” he said.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 17:05 IST

India News