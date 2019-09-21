Urgent need to revive beat system in police: Shah

cities

Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah on Friday gave lessons to the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on how to do effective policing in their jurisdiction. He was speaking at an event held on the sidelines of the Northern Zonal Council meeting.

Shah said proper policing cannot be done without a strong beat system. “The new generation of IPS officers might not know about the beat system and its importance, but the old generation understands its requirement in preventing crime,” he said.

Appreciating the new initiative of the Chandigarh Police of reviving the beat system and making it digital, Shah said, “At a time when beat system has disappeared in the country, the introduction of e-beat system by Chandigarh Police is a big leap forward. From the core of my heart, I congratulate the Chandigarh administration and police for this initiative which is first of its kind in the country. Over the years, beat system has disappeared and there is an urgent need to revive and rebuild it across the country.”

Shah also distributed smart tablets to the beat staff. He said introduction of technology into policing could help get rid of the ‘lathi’ image of the police.

16 POLICE STATIONS DIVIDED INTO 113 BEATS

As per the police department, 16 police stations in the city will be divided into 113 beats. The e-beat system will gather details regarding prominent citizens, licence holders, people aiding criminals, important/vulnerable places, hotels/guest houses, religious places, slum areas, and criminals residing/operating in the area. Verification of reports will also be done through the software. Two beats constitute a division which will be headed by a sub-inspector or an assistant sub-inspector. A total of four police officials including one woman official will be present on a beat.

Each division will be give 55 GPS-enabled motorcycles, mobile phones for working and monitoring e-beat system. Beat boxes/offices will maintain a beat book with details of important places, people, institutes and commercial places, sensitive areas, duties, etc.

