e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / US lawmakers hail contributions of Sikhs in American milieu

US lawmakers hail contributions of Sikhs in American milieu

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

WASHINGTON

More than a dozen Congressmen gathered at the US Capitol this week to celebrate immense contributions of the small but vibrant Sikh community in American milieu.

Sikhs are America’s exemplary community, said the Congressmen, addressing a gathering of more than 200 members of the community.

“History was made when Dalip Singh Saund was elected as the first Asian in the US Congress. It is about time another Sikh-American runs for congressional seat,” said Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna.

“Sikhs have added to the richness of my district and of America,” said Congressman Jim Costa, at the event organised by the Sikh Council on religion and education marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and to honour 50 prominent Sikhs in USA.

A book, highlighting the contributions of the 50 Sikhs, was released and the author of this book, Prabhleen Singh, from Punjabi University, Patiala, presented a copy to each of the US representatives.

“We are always here to speak for your rights and issues,” said Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney. “You can count on us for support. You have contributed to make America strong,” said Congressman Peter King.

Among other lawmakers who attended the event were Congressmen Ami Bera, Greg Stanton, Grace Meng, John Garamendi, Haley Stevens, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Steve Cohen, Peter King, Tom Suozzi, Jerry McNerney, Judy Chu, and former Congressman Joe Crowley.

“This shows the hard work of Sikh men and women throughout the United States and how they have impacted the communities around the country. This shows how our elected officials are impressed how Sikhs are making this country strong and prosperous,” said Rajwant Singh.

tags
top news
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities