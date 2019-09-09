UT health dept is silencing mosquito buzz with iron hand

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:52 IST

Taking a tough stand against violators, the UT health department has so far issued 6,983 notices to city residents and government buildings for failing to clean potent mosquito breeding habitats in and around their premises.

Even though no case of chikungunya was reported, 24 cases of dengue and 17 of malaria have been reported from different areas of the city this year.

A senior health functionary associated with the malaria wing of the health department in Chandigarh said that around 7% of water coolers and 93 overhead tanks checked during this season tested positive for mosquito larvae.

Till August 22, eight challans were issued to residents for repeated offence.

In the last two weeks, 207 notices were given to the residents in the Daria and Mauli Jagran areas, and 97 notices were issued to the buildings in Industrial Area Phases 1 and 2. In Manimjara , 86 notices have been issued while 41 notices have been issued in Faidan area. In the motor market of Sector 48, 36 notices have been issued. In the Hallomajra area, nearly 30 notices have been issued.

Special drives have also been held at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION IS KEY

“All the efforts are nullified by lack of support of residents in checking the sources of vector-borne diseases as residents do not co-operate with field teams and do not allow access to the breeding spots inside their homes,” said an health official.

The onus of checking these sources in and around the houses of residents also lies with the residents themselves, as these mosquito habitats have to be tackled on war footing to prevent any outbreak of vector-borne disease in the city, the official said.

Among the show-cause notices issued to 104 entities are 10 religious organisations, seven schools, seven hostels, seven private offices, five bhawans, and one college in the UT.

Earlier, few hostels of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and Panjab University (PU), Punjab Agro Foodgrains Corporation Limited (PAFC) complex in Sector 28, Ordnance Cable Factory in Industrial Area, Phase 1, have been asked to take necessary actions to clear the spots that can lead to an outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

