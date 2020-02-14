Vacate Mumbai Bagh: Home minister to protesters

cities

Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that the state government had again requested the Mumbai Bagh protesters to call off the protest or shift to the space designed by the police.

“The protest is in its 18th day and the police have already served the protesters notice under section 149 of the CrPC. They have been told that their protest has been going on without due permissions. We have also told them that the police can reconsider the notices served, if they positively responded to the appeal to call off the protest,” Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh said that the home department has asked Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve for few more details regarding the contract to digitise the records of Mumbai commissionerate to the firm owned by his son and daughter-in-law.

“The decision to award the contract was taken in October [by previous government]. The order was issued by a deputy secretary in the home department,” he said.