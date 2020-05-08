Vashi APMC market to shut from May 11 to 17

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:20 IST

The APMC market in Vashi will be shut from May 11 to 17. The decision was taken after several Covid-19 cases have been being reported from the market.

Of the 485 Covid positive cases reported in Navi Mumbai till May 7, 185 cases are of APMC vendors and traders and their close contacts.

State principal secretary (marketing) Anoop Kumar said, “There have been a number of cases being reported from APMC market with 23 cases being reported in a single day. The market has to be sanitised thoroughly. All markets will be shut from Monday till May 17.”

All five APMC markets of vegetable, fruit, onion-potato, grains and spices will be disinfected.

Kumar said that supplies will not be affected. “The APMC market supplies grocery and vegetables to Mumbai Metropolitan Region. We have planned accordingly to ensure there is no shortage.”

He added that there is enough stock in the retail market and more will be supplied in the next two days. There will be regular direct supply too.

APMC secretary Anil Chavan said, “Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will screen all mathadis, workers and security personnel working in the APMC market. Those with symptoms will undergo Covid test at a subsidised cost that will be borne by the APMC administration.”

APMC director and wholesale trader Sanjay Pansare said, “All plans are in place to ensure direct regular supply to Mumbai and surrounding regions.”