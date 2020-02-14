e-paper
Vashi woman cheated of ₹1.21L after sharing OTP

Vashi woman cheated of ₹1.21L after sharing OTP

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:09 IST
A 46-year-old Vashi woman was cheated of ~1.21 lakh after she shared her one time password (OTP) after a woman, posing as a bank official, offered her a gift voucher against her credit card.

On November 22 last year, the woman Meeta Dahiya complained to Vashi police after she was cheated of ~1.21 lakh. Dahiya told police that she received a call from a woman who claimed to be calling form the RBL bank’s credit card service. The woman told her that it is a verification call.

The caller then told Dahiya that she is eligible for a gift voucher and then read out her credit card number to convince her she is calling from the bank. But when the woman asked for the CVV number, Dahiya sensed something amiss and was reluctant to tell her the security number. Then the 46-year-old received an OTP on her mobile phone and the caller asked her to tell the password, which Dahiya again refused to share. The caller then pretended to transfer her calls to multiple departments and repose her faith that it is not a fraud call.

“As soon as she shared the OTP, she lost ₹1.21 lakh in two transactions while on the call. When Dahiya asked her about the transactions, the woman disconnected the call and switched off the phone,” said an officer from Vashi police station.

Police said the cyber cell and the local police officers are trying to trace the accused. Meanwhile, a case of cheating was registered against the unknown woman.

