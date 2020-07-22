e-paper
Home / Cities / Vegetable seller’s daughter secures 490 out of 500 marks in Haryana board exams

Vegetable seller’s daughter secures 490 out of 500 marks in Haryana board exams

Priya Kaushik, a Class-12 student of SVM Senior Secondary School at Kahnaur village of Rohtak is pursuing the commerce stream.

HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A vegetable seller’s daughter in Rohtak’s Chimni village secured 490 marks out of 500 in the Class-12 results declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Tuesday.

Priya says she wants to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer when she grows up.

“I was eagerly waiting for the Class 12 results. I topped the district in commerce stream and was placed eighth in state. My success has given my family reason to rejoice amid the pandemic. I owe my success to my teachers, family members and friends who always backed me,” she said.

Priya’s father Devender Kaushik, father of the girl said poverty cannot stop a person from climbing the ladder of success.

“My daughter was aware that I had been investing my daily income on their education and family expenses. She made me proud by securing 490 marks out of 500. My daughter has always followed her teachers’ guidance. I am also grateful to her teachers for her success,” he said.

