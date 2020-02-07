e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Vehicle mows down bike, kills two brothers on flyover in Vashi

Vehicle mows down bike, kills two brothers on flyover in Vashi

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:38 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Two brothers riding on a bike were killed after an unknown vehicle mowed them down on a flyover in Vashi early on Friday. Police suspect a heavy vehicle hit the bike from the rear.

The incident took place around 4am on a flyover near Palm Beach Road in Vashi when Panvel residents Praful Thakur, 23, and his cousin Sushant Thakur, 26, were headed to Mumbai, police officers said. Praful was riding the bike while Sushant was riding pillion. The two were thrown off the bike when the vehicle hit them. The accused motorist, however, did not stop and fled without aiding the injured bikers, said police.

Another motorist, who was passing by, alerted the Navi Mumbai control room, following which a team of police officers reached the spot. The injured were taken to Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital in Vashi , but were declared dead on arrival.

“There are no eye-witnesses who have come forward yet, but our preliminary investigation found that a vehicle hit their bike from behind and ran over them. We are investigating to find out which vehicle caused the accident and identify the accused,” said Sanjeev Dhumal, senior inspector at Vashi police station.

The police handed over the victims’ bodies to their family after an autopsy. One of the brothers was supposed to get married in the next few months, said police.

Meanwhile, a case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving has been registered against an unknown motorist.

top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities