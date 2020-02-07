Vehicle mows down bike, kills two brothers on flyover in Vashi

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:38 IST

Two brothers riding on a bike were killed after an unknown vehicle mowed them down on a flyover in Vashi early on Friday. Police suspect a heavy vehicle hit the bike from the rear.

The incident took place around 4am on a flyover near Palm Beach Road in Vashi when Panvel residents Praful Thakur, 23, and his cousin Sushant Thakur, 26, were headed to Mumbai, police officers said. Praful was riding the bike while Sushant was riding pillion. The two were thrown off the bike when the vehicle hit them. The accused motorist, however, did not stop and fled without aiding the injured bikers, said police.

Another motorist, who was passing by, alerted the Navi Mumbai control room, following which a team of police officers reached the spot. The injured were taken to Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital in Vashi , but were declared dead on arrival.

“There are no eye-witnesses who have come forward yet, but our preliminary investigation found that a vehicle hit their bike from behind and ran over them. We are investigating to find out which vehicle caused the accident and identify the accused,” said Sanjeev Dhumal, senior inspector at Vashi police station.

The police handed over the victims’ bodies to their family after an autopsy. One of the brothers was supposed to get married in the next few months, said police.

Meanwhile, a case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving has been registered against an unknown motorist.