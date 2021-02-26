IND USA
File photo: D Pandian.
Veteran CPI leader D Pandian dies in Chennai

  The two-time former MP and Tamil Nadu state secretary of CPI breathed his last at 10.05 am.
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:16 PM IST

Veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, D Pandian, 88 died in Chennai on Friday. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday with sepsis and hypoglycemia. He was on life support.

A fiery orator and writer, Pandian was born in 1932 Usilampatti near Madurai. He was among those who were seriously injured in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 in Sriperumbudur where he was meant to translate the former Prime Minister’s speech.

Pandian had voiced for the release of the convicts in the case who have been imprisoned for close to three decades. He had written to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in 2018 for their release on humanitarian grounds.

Purohit condoled his death. “With a political span covering nearly many decades, his contribution to the development of Tamil Nadu will remain unforgettable,” said Purohit in a statement.

Several leaders, cutting across political lines, expressed sadness of Pandian’s demise including chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, opposition DMK leader MK Stalin and expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala.

Pandian was the editor of Jana Sakthi, a Tamil daily of the CPI. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the north Chennai constituency in 1989 and 1991 representing the CPI. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

