Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Organisers booked for carrying out procession without permission in Jahangirpuri: Delhi Police
delhi news

Organisers booked for carrying out procession without permission in Jahangirpuri: Delhi Police

According to the DCP, the other two processions which were carried out on Saturday morning and afternoon in the area had due permission.
Tight security after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Saturday.(PTI)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 07:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday said it has registered an FIR against the organisers for carrying out a procession without permission in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where violent clashes broke out on April 16, and one accused has joined the investigation, said deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani. Further investigation was underway, she added.

According to the DCP, the other two processions which were carried out on Saturday morning and afternoon in the area had due permission.

Rangnani said a case was registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said 23 people from both the communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during Hanuman Jayanti procession.

During a media briefing, Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi police delhi violence vhp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP