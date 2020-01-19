VHP wants Nyas saints in new trust for Ram temple

cities

PRAYAGRAJ: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has requested the Central government to include saints who have played a leading role in Ram Janmabhumi movement in the new trust that the Supreme Court has asked the government to form by February 9 for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Parishad has also asked the government to consider the same model of Ram temple which the VHP has been promoting over the years. Construction material for this temple is ready to be used.

VHP’s Kendriya Sant Sampark Pramukh Ashok Tiwari, a key connect between the saints community and the Parishad said that the VHP had sent a formal proposal to the Central government in this regard.

“The proposal requests inclusion of leading saints who played a major role in Ram Janmabhumi movement through the Ram Janambhumi Nyas, in the soon to be formed trust in accordance with apex court directives,” he shared.

Tiwari said that the proposal also conveyed VHP’s wish to consider the model prepared by it for temple construction in Ayodhya. This model was first proposed by the Parishad when its firebrand leader late Ashok Singhal was alive.

Tiwari informed that the saint community was also of the same opinion that if the entire Ram Janmabhumi Nyas was not given the responsibility for temple construction in Ayodhya by Central government, at least its main office-bearers be included in the new trust to be formed by February 9.

“The then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao had issued directives that no trust formed before 1992 would be given the responsibility of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas was founded by VHP on January 25, 1993. The issue will be discussed at length in Sant Sammelan on January 21, 2020 in Magh Mela and decision of saints would be conveyed to government. The VHP will follow what the saints decide,” he said.

During unveiling of Ram temple model in Magh Mela on January 10, the Parishad’s vice president Champat Rai had also said that the Centre should accept the VHP model as work on carving its stone pillars and other structure had been going on for the past 15 years in Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya but if the government decided to choose a different model, this generation would not be able to see its construction.