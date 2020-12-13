Viaduct connecting Vanaz depot with Metro line complete; track laying will be done by February

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 20:22 IST

PUNE As workers return in full strength, the Pune Metro’s viaduct, connecting the Hill View Park car depot at Vanaz with the Metro rail line has been completed, Maha Metro officials said on Sunday.

Earlier last week, Maha-Metro completed most the crucial part of the construction of a viaduct wing for the entry-exit of the Metro at the depot. The depot itself is also almost ready.

Hemant Sonawane, general manager of Pune Metro, said, “The work is in progress. We will complete the necessary portion of the depot which will be required for the trial of the Garware to Vanaz depot stretch.”

According to Sonawane, there are multiple other components under the Vanaz metro route which may take time to be completed, while the track laying will be done by February.

“Stabling lines, which are required to park the train in the depot, will be completing in a few days. The depot has many components of which the stabling line is one of part,” said Sonawane.

The depot will cater to a five km priority stretch of Vanaz to Garware College in the first phase. The trial run be in March 2021.

The Vanaz Metro depot is coming up on 12.2 hectares and is a crucial part of line 2 - Vanaz to Ramwadi. The total length of line-2 is 14.67km, which will be a fully elevated metro line.

It consists of 16 stations Vanza (depot), Anandnagar, Ideal colony, Nal Stop, Garware college, Deccan Gymkhana, Sambhaji Garden, PMC civil court, Mangalwar peth, Pune Railway station, Ruby hall clinic, Bund garden, Yerwada, Kalyaninagar and Ramwadi.

Vanaz depot has 15 stabling lines which will be used for parking. There will be one test track, apart from 12 tracks for three coaches. There are three inspection lines and two workshop repairs lines.

Vanaz depot

Part of Line 2 - Vanaz to Ramwadi

Depot total area -1 2.2 hectares

15 stabling lines

1 test track

3 inspection lines

2 workshop repair lines

The depot includes:

Engineering train unit

Receiving substation

Pit wheel

Treatment plant

Sewage treatment plant