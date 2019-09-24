Vidya Bharti-run school starts free entrance coaching for its students

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:19 IST

Local school Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Intermediate College —run by Vidya Bharti, the educational wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)—has begun offering regular, free preparatory classes for its meritorious students wishing to appear in various engineering entrance exams next year.

Being dubbed as the first move of its kind in the region, the special ‘foundation classes’ are being conducted for select Class 12 students of the school and are expected to be opened to Class 11 students of the school also very soon, school officials said.

“Currently, 48 meritorious students of intermediate have been selected for these classes being held on the school campus in Civil Lines after regular school hours. In these 45-minute classes, our subject teachers prepare the students for various engineering entrance exams like the Joint Entrance Exam (Mains and Advanced) and UP State Entrance Examination among others,” said school principal Yugal Kishore Mishra.

He said that in these 45-minute classes, subject teachers of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry voluntarily teach the students, keeping the syllabus of these engineering entrance exams in mind.

The responsibility of managing these foundation classes has been entrusted upon the school’s Mathematics teacher Vinod Mishra and Physics teacher SK Yadav, he added.

He said that these preparatory classes have been started from this year after gauging the interest of students and their aims, in consultation with their parents, who cough up exorbitant amounts to get their wards coached at various institutions in the city.

The school aims to secure good rankings for most of these 48 students being taught in the maiden preparatory classes and at least 20 of them in the top quarter of the merit list, said Vinod Mishra.

He said that these classes will also help the students in the preparation for the UP Board exams that they will take in 2020.

For the past many years, the school has been giving 100% results in board exams with no one failing in board exams since 2009.

“The free preparatory classes for aspiring engineers is a welcome step by the school and which has been welcomed by all parents,” said Brij Bhushan Pandey of Kaushambi, who’s son, Raj Tilak Pandey, is a Class 12 student of the school enrolled in the foundation classes.

The school’s year-wise Class 12 results:

Year Admission Passed with Distinction

2018 307 232

2017 329 309

2016 308 241

2015 279 228

2014 329 208

Photo caption: A teacher teaching the special engineering entrance preparatory classes at the school. (HT)

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 17:19 IST