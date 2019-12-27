Vij chairs grievance committee meeting in Sirsa

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:52 IST

Home minister Anil Vij on Friday chaired a grievance and redress committee meeting in Sirsa during which he asked the police department to book a sarpanch in a fraud case and also reprimanded a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for not investigating a case properly.

A total of 15 complaints were listed to be heard during the meeting. Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala, who was also present, raised concern over drug addiction in Haryana. Chautala said he has directed the DGP to look into the matter and action will be taken soon.

While addressing mediapersons, Vij said, “The grievance committee meeting is important as the complainants can directly interact with the minister, who can recommend action if anyone is found guilt.”

In a case related to a complaint by Jeet Singh, a resident of Thiraj village, against the sarpanch regarding inter-locking bricks of poor quality and embezzlement of about ₹10 lakh, the home minister directed the additional deputy commissioner to recover the money from the sarpanch and book him under fraud charges.

In another case of dowry death, Vij reprimanded DSP Rajesh Kumar for not investigating the matter properly. He directed the SP to form a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the case related to dowry death of a woman of Fefana village of Rajasthan. He said, “It seems that the DSP did not investigate the case properly.”

Anil Vij asked the DSP to “work properly or I will take your job”.

Soon after the meeting, Vij visited the civil hospital in Sirsa to check the condition of health facilities. He said there is a shortage of doctors in Haryana and soon more doctors will be appointed at various hospitals of the state.

Vij added that soon the government will increase the number of beds at the civil hospital from 100 to 200. He also checked the quality of water by asking his guard to open the cover of a water tank on the hospital terrace.

Vij said the government had conducted a survey regarding the Ayushman scheme in 2011 and now, it has been decided that families which earn less than 1.80 lakh annually and have agriculture land less than five acres will get benefit of the scheme.

Vij calls Kejriwal ‘nautankibaaz’ for blaming Hry for pollution in Delhi

On Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal blaming Haryana for causing pollution due to stubble burning, Vij said, “The chief minister of Delhi is a ‘nautankibaaz’. The farmers of Haryana burn stubble for 15 days in a year but there is pollution in Delhi all over the year,” Vij said.

Vij said according to a survey, people in Delhi get fresh air only for 18 days. “Kejriwal must find out the facts about why Delhi has become a gas chamber,” he said, adding that the Haryana government is trying to address the issue of stubble burning.

He said the state government will soon form the Haryana Bureau of Narcotics which will work to eradicate drug addiction from the state. “The bureau will directly report to me and I will take a review meeting in every month. Removing drug addiction and arrest of the main drug smugglers is our main target. The police department is already overburdened and they have to solve several issue. I want Haryana completely drug free and for this the government is also supporting me,” Vij said.