Vijender Gupta walks out of Delhi assembly over water issue

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators on Monday staged a walkout on the first day of the Winter Session of the House after his request for a discussion on the issue of “dirty water” was turned down.

In the House, the BJP MLAs – Om Prakash Sharma, Jagdish Pradhan and Manjinder Singh Sirsa – displayed bottles filled with dirty water collected from various parts of the city.

Gupta said the water being supplied in the city had failed quality tests conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) but still the opposition was not allowed to raise such an important issue.

“Prior to the beginning of the House, we had met the Speaker and requested him to allow the Opposition to raise the issue of polluted water being supplied in Delhi. We had submitted two requests -- calling attention motion and adjournment motion -- to discuss the issue. But the Assembly Speaker did not allow a discussion in the House,” Gupta told reporters after staging a walkout.

Turning down Gupta’s demand to have a discussion on “dirty water”, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said he would not allow discussion on matters listed in the business of the House.

Goel said several matters had been listed in the business of the House and there was a lack of time.

As the BJP MLAs were not being allowed to raise the issue, they walked out of the House in protest. They walked to the office of the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Assembly premises and sat there on a dharna.

Later speaking to media persons, Gupta said it was unfortunate that Delhi’s residents were compelled to drink unclean water. “It’s sad that the city government is trying to escape from facing the issue which is affecting public health. We will continue to raise the issue at different forums in public interest,” Gupta said.

