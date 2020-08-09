e-paper
Violators pay in cash and time for not wearing masks in Ludhiana

Violators pay in cash and time for not wearing masks in Ludhiana

Police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal said the drive will help in making people follow the rules and wear masks.

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:18 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A person shows his challan while wearing a mask given by the police after fining him not having one on in Ludhiana on Sunday.
A person shows his challan while wearing a mask given by the police after fining him not having one on in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
         

People caught without face masks and for violating other orders were hit with a double whammy on Sunday. They were not only fined by the police but also made to stand at one place for an hour as punishment.

The police, who are issuing nearly 900 challans every day, also gave free washable masks to the violators.

The initiative has come following verbal orders from chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who during a live session on social media on Saturday, was suggested by his web audience to start time penalty for those who go out without masks.

Police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal said the CM’s orders have been implemented as the violators are being made to stand for up to one hour after issuing challans to them. The police on Sunday also provided washable masks to the violators and gave them a warning too.

Agrawal said people usually pay the fine on the spot. Those who try to act oversmart and don’t pay the fine, the police lodge FIRs against them, he said, adding that this drive would help police in making people follow the rules and wear masks.

The police have already issued 45,000 challans to violators for not wearing masks and collected fine of ₹2.35 crore from them, the top cop informed.

