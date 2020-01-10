Violence in varsities due to opposition’s propaganda on CAA: Former Union minister Shanta Kumar

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:55 IST

The violence in the universities across India is linked to the opposition’s propaganda on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Shanta Kumar said on Friday.

He was addressing an awareness campaign on CAA at Thakurdwara in Sulah assembly segment of Kangra.

Former two-time chief minister said opposition parties were playing cheap politics by hoodwinking the educated youth on the issue.

“Even the Supreme Court has expressed concerns over the violence on the CAA,” said the 85-year-old leader.

He alleged that the opposition has virtually set the country on fire for their vote bank politics and it was becoming a big problem.

“BJP has launched a door to door campaign to aware every citizen on CAA,” said Shanta, adding that the CAA was all about granting citizenship to the persecuted minority communities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have sought refuge in India.

The former chief minister said that it was a bold and noble initiative of the central government to grant citizenship to the people who have faced years of repression.

“The CAA does not strip anyone of their citizenship as is being propagated by opposition parties,” said Shanta.

He said there were about two crore illegal migrants in India who have been given shelter by the opposition parties for their vote bank.

Shanta said the population of Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan during independence was 34% and the figure has drastically come down to 3%.

Lakhs of people who have fled to India deserve citizenship as they have been living here for years now, he said.

Health minister Vipin Singh Parmar said that the CAA was a brave step taken by the government but the opposition was misleading the people.

Earlier, a rally was also taken out in support of the CAA. Former legislators—Dulo Ram and Praveen Kumar— former Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha state chief Indu Goswami and BJP office bearers of Palampur organisational district were also present on the occasion.

