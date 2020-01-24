Voicing against CAA, NRC and NPR: Kalyan women ‘join’ Shaheen Bagh protesters

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:39 IST

Nazera Masroor, 42, from Govindwadi area of Kalyan (West) finished her chores at home and headed to Yusuf Meharali ground at Govindwadi, Kalyan (West).

She joined 300 others like her, who had never come out of the homely confines, to join the Shaheen Bagh protest. Thursday was the second day of protest marked by speeches and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) slogans. “I have five children to look after. But that doesn’t stop me from fighting for my rights. I join the protest with my children,” said Masroor.

The Shaheen Bagh protest is an ongoing 24x7 sit-in by women to protest Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Sakina Anhar Memon, 19, a dental student, wants her voice to be heard. “We don’t want our money to be used for such useless process. The government should use it for developmental works of the country.”

Saalim Shaikh, 22, organiser of the event, said, “The only motive of the protest is to support the Shaheen Bagh protesters and oppose the CAA.”

Meanwhile in Mumbra, thousands of men and women, who had sat in protest for three days, had to call off the protest as they do not have permission to continue the sit-in.

The Mumbra Citizens Forum is looking for an alternative space to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

“We had planned to continue at Bhiwandi’s MEK grounds, but it is booked for another event,” said Yusuf Shaikh, member of the Mumbra Citizens Forum.

The police said they were short-staffed. “We need to have ample personnel to ensure that the gathering will not disturb the movement of vehicles and commuters before giving permission. With Republic Day two days away, we do not have ample staff ,” said a police officer from Mumbra Police Station.

However, a handful of women continue to protest opposite the Mumbra fire station. “We will continue our protest until CAA is revoked,” said Farheen Shaikh, 42, homemaker. “I am representing my family and all those who are against the CAA.”

