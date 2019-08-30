Volunteers ready to ensure Ganesh fest is a Swach celebration

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:36 IST

HT Correspondent

puneletters@htlive.com

PUNE Ahead of the 10-day Ganesh festival, to begin on September 2, Swach held their first orientation programme for volunteers who will help keep the ghats at Indradhanushya hall near Navi Peth clean.

Swach Nirmalaya collection drive this year will take place on 22 ghats in the city, including three ghats in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

“There were 150 volunteers and coordinators present for the first meeting and we are expecting more to join in by the beginning of the festival. This year we have also tied up with Jeevit Nadi, an NGO working for the betterment of rivers in the city,” says Priya Kathuriya of Swach.

Volunteers from Jeevitnadi will monitor the ghats at Aundhgaon and Vitthalwadi.

“We are also expecting more people to join us on the ghats during the visarjan on September 7 and September 12, for people often tend to give us a helping hand when they see the crowd. They also help in spreading awareness about segregation of waste and how it is harmful to environment, especially when people come closer to throw the final puja nirmalaya (offering) into the river,” says Kathuriya.

.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 18:36 IST