Wakad police book youth under Pocso

Wakad police book youth under Pocso

cities Updated: Feb 29, 2020 20:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune The Wakad police on Saturday have booked a 27-year-old youth for molesting a 14-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her on various occasions during the month of February this year in her house.

According to the complaint lodged by the minor’s mother, the accused entered their house in the absence of the parents and sexually assaulted her.

The accused is a resident of Thergaon. The FIR stated that the accused visited the house of the victim during her parents’ absence and when being told that there was nobody in the house, forced himself into the house, gagged her and physical abused her.

According to the complaint, the accused sexually abused the minor on a number of occasions and even threatened to kill the girl and her family members if she told anyone about it. The girl kept mum over the issue for a long time and later revealed it to her mother.

The mother immediately consulted members of the family and lodged a complaint with the police under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012.

According to the police, the accused is yet to be arrested. A team has been deployed to nab the accused, investigators said.

