Want more wardens to monitor traffic in Dombivli: Cops to KDMC

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:48 IST

After the unsafe Dombivli railway overbridge (ROB) was closed for all vehicles, the traffic police have been demanding more traffic wardens to man the roads which are congested.

Earlier, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) had hired 20 traffic wardens to man traffic in Dombivli after the ROB was closed in September 2019.

However, the traffic police claimed that the wardens have stopped working since January 3.

“Suddenly, the traffic wardens have stopped working and this is affecting the entire city as there is hardly any manpower to deal with the congestion on roads due to the closure of the bridge,” said SN Jadhav, a senior traffic police inspector, Dombivli traffic unit.

The police are demanding 30 wardens to man the till the bridge is ready.

“What we have learnt from the wardens is that there are some payment issues because of which they have stopped working,” said Jadhav.

The civic body pays the wardens around ₹5,000 a month. The traffic police are also demanding a hike in the amount.

Presently, the Dombivli traffic police have only eight personnel to man traffic across the city. “There are several small lanes in Dombivli which require more manpower to monitor traffic movement. We need to have at least one traffic officer or warden at a prominent chowk for a smooth movement of vehicles,” said Jadhav.

Assistant commissioner of traffic police DB Nighote said, “The civic body chief had assured that wardens will be sent soon . However, it is days now and they have not joined yet. We will again approach the civic commissioner and ask him to speed up the process.”

After the bridge was closed for repair, the authorities have not yet initiated the repair work. As per the KDMC officials, the entire repair work will cost around ₹10.5 crore.

However, there is no clarity on when the work will begin.

“The tender process is underway and once it is finalised the work will begin,” said an official of KDMC.

When asked when the wardens will start work, a KDMC official said, “The general body has already approved the proposal to appoint as many wardens needed; the only thing is the payment will remain the same. There won’t be any hike in the money paid to the wardens.”