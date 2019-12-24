Wanted criminal with ₹75,000 bounty held in Sonepat

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:20 IST

The crime investigation agency of Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of ₹75,000 on his head from Sonepat district.

A 9mm pistol, a magazine and six live cartridges were seized from him, a police spokesperson said.

He said the accused Kapil is a member of the notorious Chitania gang that is active in Haryana and Delhi.“Sonipat Police had announced a cash reward of ₹25,000, whereas Delhi Police announced ₹50,000 on his head. A team of the Crime Investigating Agency of Haryana Police nabbed the criminal following a secret input from an informer,” the spokesperson said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sandeep Malik said, “ A court had sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2014 after convicting him in a murder case. He managed to get out of jail on parole in 2018 and had been absconding since then.”

He said during preliminary interrogation, Kapil confessed to have been involved in over half-a-dozen snatching incidents of luxury vehicles at gunpoint from different parts of Delhi which is being verified from Delhi Police.

He said the gang sold these vehicles in Nagaland after preparing fake documents. Kapil had bought the seized pistol and cartridge through a fellow miscreant about three months ago in Lucknow. He also confessed to have killed a fellow member of the gang, police said.

The Chitania gang leader Sandeep Chitana was killed in a police encounter years ago. Since then, the gang is being operated by Sumit alias Vicky Chitana, Kali and Vijay and other fellow miscreants.

The accused also told police he has spent a lot of time in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh besides Kolkata and Guwahati. It was also revealed that this gang targets only expensive and luxury vehicles by snatching them at gunpoint.

A local court has sent the accused on three-day police remand.