e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / War memorial site on Ambala-Delhi National Highway inspected

War memorial site on Ambala-Delhi National Highway inspected

The Rs 200-crore project being undertaken over an area of 20 acre and is expected to complete by July 31 next year

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Officials inspecting a war memorial site on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway on Saturday.
Officials inspecting a war memorial site on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway on Saturday.(HT photo)
         

PC Meena, director general, directorate of information, public relations and languages, Haryana, on Saturday visited the project site where a memorial for the 1857 war is being constructed on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway. He was accompanied by senior administration officials.

The Rs 200-crore project being undertaken over an area of 20 acre and is expected to complete by July 31 next year.

Architect Renu Khanna gave detailed information about the construction work related to the project.

Meena said that the various events related to the revolution of 1857 will be shown through various mediums like audio-visual, short films and digital walkthrough 5D auditoriums.

PWD chief engineer, Chandramohan, informed Meena that five buildings are being constructed at the site including interpretation centre, open-air theater, auditorium, museum and memorial tower.

He added that most of the work of IC, OT and auditorium has been completed while 50% of the museum building and 20% of the memorial tower have been completed.

top news
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa
Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa
CSK vs RCB Live: RCB beat CSK by 39 runs
CSK vs RCB Live: RCB beat CSK by 39 runs
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Donald Trump, still facing health questions, holds first public event since Covid-19 diagnosis
Donald Trump, still facing health questions, holds first public event since Covid-19 diagnosis
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In