Was forced to enter Jamia campus last year: Police to court

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:25 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi police on Monday informed a city court that it had to enter the Jamia Milia Islamia University campus in December last year to contain violence and maintain law and order.

The police said since it got difficult to distinguish between rioters and students, all of them had to be evacuated with their ‘hands up” as it was already dark on December 15 evening when the violence took place.

In an action taken report (ATR), the Delhi police crime branch informed Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal that local leaders and politicians had instigated the protestors, following which some former students and others gathered at the campus, raising extremely provocative statements and inciting slogans.

The police said the gathering comprising residents of Jamia Nagar and students had swelled up to 3,500 and it was clear that their intention was not to stage a peaceful protest but to indulge in violence.

“From the conduct of the mob and provocative slogans being shouted by the mob, it is clear that the intention of the mob was not to stage a peaceful protest but to indulge in some violent activity. The deployment of anti-riot staff and equipment was done as per standard protocol/operating procedures of Delhi Police in similar situations when there is apprehension of breach of law and order,” the ATR said.

Jamia media coordinator Ahmed Azeem said the matter was sub-judice and refused to comment on the ATR.

“It would not be proper to say anything at this stage as the matter is sub-judice. We have already given our version in various reports to the HRD ministry and a complaint to police,” Azeem told HT.

The ATR was submitted to court after one Asghar Khan filed a complaint, contending that an FIR should be registered against police officials for mercilessly beating up the students who had gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The court had asked Delhi police to file their response on the allegations.

Countering the allegations, Delhi Police told the court that the mob, instead of dispersing, “strategically” went inside the university as a cover and started pelting stones, tube lights and other objects, resulting in grievous injuries to police personnel and the public.

The police said they used loudspeakers to contain the mob and requested them not to take the law in their hands. However, they did not pay any heed to the warnings and kept on pelting bricks, petrol bombs on the police.

“It was clear some miscreants had entered the University campus. Considering the heavy stones, glass bottles and tube light-pelting from inside the university campus, the police had to reach outside the campus to avoid any untoward incident,” the ATR read, adding 52 people were apprehended temporarily.

The police said students were handed to the Jamia proctor. No student has been arrested so far, police said.