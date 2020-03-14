Was told to stand with others: Man back from Dubai complains about Kalyan facility

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:50 IST

A 25-year-old man who returned from Dubai two days ago and visited the civic-run Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan on Friday alleged lack of proper treatment and guidance on coronavirus from doctors at the hospital. Taking note of the complaint, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has directed the hospital to handle every case sensitively.

The man, who does not have symptoms, complained that he had to stand in the queue with others, even as there was no clarity on whether he was infected or not. “I arrived in Kalyan from Dubai on March 11. My testing was done at the Mumbai airport and also in Dubai. With everybody in panic mode, I decided to visit the civic hospital on Friday morning,” he said. He went to the civic hospital wearing a mask around 10.30am. “When I reached the hospital and approached the staff, they asked me to stand in a queue meant for other patients. I stood for 45 minutes in the queue. After my turn came, they didn’t even send me to the isolation ward or guide me. Later they told me to go to Kasturba hospital,” he said.

The man claimed he did not choose to go to Kasturba hospital as he was worried that he would come in contact with more people in local train. “I wanted the civic hospital staff and doctors to help me with some transport service or at least guide me,” he said.

Suryavanshi said, “As soon as I learned about the complaint I asked the doctors and staff from the civic hospital to handle such cases properly. I have also directed other civic hospital and primary health care centres to guide people. The civic body has now built a quarantine centre at Vasant Valley in Kalyan (West), which has a capacity of 100 people.”