Watch: ‘Major’ tragedy averted in J&K's Udhampur, 15 kg IED safely detonated

A video of Jammu and Kashmir Police defusing an improvised explosive device (IED) in Udhampur district surfaced on social media Tuesday. A 'major' terror strike was averted after the IED was recovered on Monday; a letter understood to be from the head of banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was also recovered, officials told Hindustan Times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'L-G offered full cooperation': Congress on Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

The 20-second video shared by news agency ANI shows the moment the explosive device was detonated by officials, resulting in a cloud of smoke covering the nearby area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | House registered in Geelani’s name among 12 assets seized in Kashmir

Officials said the device weighed around 15 kg and was stored in a cylindrical object. Between 300 and 400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges, five detonators and a coded sheet were also recovered, officials said.

Mukesh Singh, the additional director-general of police (Jammu Zone) confirmed the recovery of the explosives and other dangerous materials. A suspect has been detained and a case filed, the Ramnagar district sub divisional police officer Bhishm Dubey told Hindustan Times, adding that further inquiries are underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON