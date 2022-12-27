Watch: ‘Major’ tragedy averted in J&K's Udhampur, 15 kg IED safely detonated

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 27, 2022 04:16 PM IST

The 20-second video shared by news agency ANI shows the moment the explosive device was detonated by officials, resulting in a cloud of smoke covering the nearby area.(ANI)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A video of Jammu and Kashmir Police defusing an improvised explosive device (IED) in Udhampur district surfaced on social media Tuesday. A 'major' terror strike was averted after the IED was recovered on Monday; a letter understood to be from the head of banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was also recovered, officials told Hindustan Times.

The 20-second video shared by news agency ANI shows the moment the explosive device was detonated by officials, resulting in a cloud of smoke covering the nearby area.

Officials said the device weighed around 15 kg and was stored in a cylindrical object. Between 300 and 400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges, five detonators and a coded sheet were also recovered, officials said.

Mukesh Singh, the additional director-general of police (Jammu Zone) confirmed the recovery of the explosives and other dangerous materials. A suspect has been detained and a case filed, the Ramnagar district sub divisional police officer Bhishm Dubey told Hindustan Times, adding that further inquiries are underway.

