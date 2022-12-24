House registered in Geelani’s name among 12 assets seized in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir state investigation agency (SIA) on Saturday sealed a dozen properties worth ₹122.89 crore belonging to the banned Jamat-e-Islami, including a house in Srinagar’s Barzulla area registered in the name of late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, officials said.

The properties at different locations in the Union territory, including Pulwama, Kulgam, Budgam and Srinagar districts, were barred from usage and entry after being notified by concerned district magistrates on the recommendation of the SIA, they added.

“The move is aimed at choking the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty,” said a SIA spokesperson. “The action will uproot the menace of terror funding to a great extent in the Union territory of J&K besides being a stepping stone in ensuring rule of law and a society without fear.”

According to the SIA, the property in Barzulla area was believed to have been purchased in the late 1990s by JeI and was registered in Geelani’s name, who used to live there till he shifted to the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in early 2000. Geelani died in September last year.

“The SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across the UT which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action,” the spokesperson said.

“The properties belonging to or held by banned JeI have been notified by concerned district magistrates in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and notification no. 14017/7/2019, dated February 28, 2019 of Union ministry of home affairs,” the spokesperson added.

Entry and usage of the properties have been prohibited and the notifications “Red entry” to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records, the spokesperson said.

“During the seizure proceedings, it was found that about a dozen business establishments in Kulgam — including shopping complex at Magam — are operating from these JeI properties on rent basis. After due diligence, it was decided that these would be allowed to continue so that private people who may not have any connections with JeI and are only tenants paying rent to JeI, are not penalised and their livelihood not impaired,” the spokesperson added.