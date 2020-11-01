e-paper
Home / Cities / Watch out! Police cameras keeping an eye on traffic violators in Ludhiana

Watch out! Police cameras keeping an eye on traffic violators in Ludhiana

E-challans being sent to traffic offenders with pictures of the violations

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 19:19 IST
Tarsem Deogan
Tarsem Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Commuters stopping on the zebra crossing is a common traffic violation in Ludhiana.
Commuters stopping on the zebra crossing is a common traffic violation in Ludhiana. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Cracking the whip on commuters disregarding traffic rules, the traffic police have resumed sending e-challans to the violators.

These challans are issued with the help of hi-tech cameras equipped with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), red-light violation detectors (RLVD) and night vision.

Currently, this system is installed at six locations – Old Session Chowk, Hero Bakery Chowk on Pakhowal Road, Mini-Secretariat crossing, Durga Mata Mandir Chowk near Jagraon Bridge, Dholewal Chowk and Chhatri Chowk (the intersection near HDFC bank on Mall Road).

According to traffic police personnel, they daily issue up to 150 e- challans, which are sent to their postal addresses of the violators.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh said the CCTVs helped the police monitor the traffic flow and penalise violations without pressing in manpower on the roads. “Pictures of the violation are sent to the traffic offenders along with the challan. Thereon, they have one month from the date of issue of challan to make the payment,” he added.

The fine can be paid at the nearest Saanjh Kendra or online at www.ludhianapolice.in. Payments can be made using credit card, debit card or net banking by using the ‘e-challan payment’ link on the website.

Among the most common violations, the ACP said, were not stopping behind zebra crossing and jumping the red light. “When they don’t spot a traffic cop deployed nearby, commuters tend to not follow the zebra crossing rule and don’t stop when the traffic light is red. Both offences are punishable with a fine of Rs 1,000 under the new Motor Vehicles Act,” the official added.

“During the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the entire police department was busy imposing the curfew and handling other Covid duties. Therefore, police had stopped issuing e-challans. However, post lockdown, vehicular traffic has resumed at full scale. So, we have started issuing e-challans as well,” the ACP said.

