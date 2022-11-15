WATCH | Young elephant rescued from well in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor

An elephant that fell into a well in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor on Monday night was rescued Tuesday by officials of the forest department and fire brigade. A video shared by news agency ANI shows a JCB machine razing a portion of the well's wall and making a slope for the elephant to climb out. Fortunately for all concerned, the well did not appear very deep.

#WATCH | An elephant that fell into a well Monday night in Gundla Palle village of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor is rescued by a joint team of forest officials & fire brigade



As officials worked to rescue the trapped animal, the elephant could be seen anxiously moving around inside the well and trying to climb up the wall.

As soon as a portion of the wall is broken to make way for, the elephant - which appeared to be a young animal - clambers out of the well. Relieved to have just come out of danger, the elephant moves towards the forest as locals with their mobile phone cameras run behind.

In a similar incident, members of an animal rescue NGO saved a male golden jackal from a 40-foot open borewell in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday.

After a thorough medical examination, the animal was released into its natural habitat.

The same day, the NGO also rescued two large snakes- a seven-foot Indian rock python (also from Agra) and a six-foot python from the civil airport premises at the Air Force Station.