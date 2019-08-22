Waterfront project-hit Thane residents will be alloted commercial stalls

cities

The local establishments displaced in the waterfront development project across the city will be rehabilitated at the same place.

The decision to provide jobs to those displaced on their original site was taken in the general body meeting held on Tuesday.

It passed a resolution after highlighting that most locals lost their livelihood during Parsik and Gaimukh chowpatty beautification work.

The locals will be alloted commercial stalls at the chowpatty.

Around 310 people were displaced from Retibunder, three from Kopri and 179 from Gaimukh-Nagla Bunder for the development of these waterfronts.

Sadhana Joshi, Ghodbunder corporator, said, “Hundreds of people made their livelihood through sand dredging and fishing along Gaimukh creek. The project has rendered many without a source of income. TMC had promised to give them shops along the chowpatty. But, there was no mention during the inauguration of Gaimukh chowpatty.”

Leader of the house Naresh Mhaske tabled a proposal that all those who will be displaced in waterfront development work will get employment at the same location.

“The displaced will be given stall at the same waterfront from where they were displaced. There are food and entertainment stalls planned in the beautification. The locals should be given the stalls to manage,” he added.

