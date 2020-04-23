What’s next for local cricket? It is a wait-and-watch game, says PDCA

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 19:33 IST

Pune: With all sports in the country hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown, cricket lovers and players, all following stay-at-home norms, are missing action at the local level. Their only question: when will cricket action resume in the city? Many would have been busy at summer camps and playing tournaments across the city if the pandemic restrictions were not in place.

Pune District Cricket Association (PDCA) was all set for Sadhu Shinde T20 league for women and entries had started coming before the office faced lockdown from March 15. The popular women cricket tournament in the city that saw 16 teams last year stands suspended.

“Before the lockdown, 10 teams had already registered for the tournament and we were expecting more teams this time,” said Bhushan Deshpande, chairman, PDCA.

“We are waiting for directions from the government bodies as the league has to be rescheduled,” added Deshpande.

After Sadhu Shinde T20 league, PDCA conducts the summer league which is a T20 tournament for open category (men).

“Even if we assume that cricket action resumes in June, many factors have to be considered because of the monsoon season,” said Arvind Shivale, president, PDCA.

“We cannot comment on anything now. When the restrictions will ease, we will have meeting and the sports calendar will be rescheduled. Most of the clubs in the city will have to bear the loss as two busy months have gone by without any activity,” Shivale said.

Online fitness training

For Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, players are doing fitness drills at home. Physio Dr Vijay Patil provides them with fitness session every day over WhatsApp.

“We cannot let children relax at home completely. They have to follow some exercise regimen. Along with fitness drill videos, I keep sharing various cricket book PDFs with the players,” said Patil.

Bhushan Deshpande, chairman, PDCA

We have to wait and watch when the situation is conducive for lifting the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Let’s hope everything settles down soon.

Arvind Shivale, President of PDCA

How sports activities resume in the country will decide the fate of local cricket in the coming season.

Tournaments conducted in April-May

Sadhu Shinde League (for women)

Summer League (for men)

Venue: Depends on availability of ground

U12, 14, u16, u19 Varroc Cup

Women’s Varroc Cup

Venue: Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, Thergaon

U12, 14, u16, u19 Damle Trophy

Venue: Maharashtriya Mandal, Mukundnagar and Kodre Farms, Sinhgad road

