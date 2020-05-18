White ration card holders in Kalyan to pay for Covid treatment

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:22 IST

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has released detailed instructions on the hospital charges for Covid patients.

KDMC chief Vijay Suryavanshi has warned hospitals not to charge more than the amount fixed, else action would be taken against them.

Shastrinagar civic hospital and Holy Cross are providing free treatment for Covid patients. RR and Neon Covid Hospitals will charge patients. The saffron and yellow ration card holders don’t have pay at any Covid hospitals and their treatment will be covered under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya scheme.

“The civic body has decided the fees for quarantine centres and the Covid hospital for some patients. If anyone is overcharged, the civic body will take legal action,” said an officer from health department of KDMC.

Those who are suspected cases or have tested positive to Covid-19 in Kalyan and Dombivli are sent to Tata Amantra quarantine centre. The patients, who are white card holders, and others admitted to the centre will pay ₹500 a day.

White ration cards holders and other patients will be sent to RR Covid Hospital in Dombivli or Neon Covid hospital on Kalyan-Shil road. If there is no bed available, the patients will be sent to Holy Cross Covid hospital. These patients will have to pay ₹2,800 a day for general ward, ₹3200 a day for twin sharing room, ₹3,800 for single room, ICU will cost ₹5,000 a day and ventilator ₹2,000 per day. The cost includes services such as doctors visit, nursing charges, PPE kit and food for the patient.

Additional charges will be incurred for medicines, surgical equipment, pathology lab and other tests with 15% concession.

“Earlier, the civic body was providing free treatment but it was necessary to charge to balance the financial burden,” said Prashant Patil, spokesperson, Kalyan Doctors Army.