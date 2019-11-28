e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

‘White-topping – best cure for potholes’

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow Potholed roads in Lucknow are a common sight and also a hazard for commuters. To name a few, areas like Kamta crossing, Alambagh crossing, Nazirabad and Chowk are synonymous with bad roads.

This calls for an immediate makeover of roads in the state capital, said Pankaj Bakaya, retired engineer-in-chief, UP PWD while addressing a seminar on ‘Building Pothole-free Roads in Indian cities’ on Thursday.

“In view of the fact that India’s existing urban road infrastructure is deteriorating rapidly, white topping of roads is the most optimal solution for eradication of potholes to ensure safer and more durable roads in the country,” he said.

White-topping technology has gained significant public acceptance due to its benefits. It ensures smoother connectivity for commuters, contributing to a better lifestyle for citizens.

Having a life span of over 20 years, with minimum repairs required, white topping solution has been implemented across major cities in India, which has proved to be a significant game-changer for ensuring pothole-free roads, said Bakaya.

He added, “Over 1,000 km of white topping projects have been implemented successfully in the country, including cities like Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pune, Belagavi, among others.”

“Reputation of UP’s roads (riddled with potholes) has been a constant issue for authorities. White-topping is a solution, which will not only solve the perennial pothole problem, but also reduce the high rate of deaths and accidents in the country,” said Pankaj Bakaya.

He emphasized that implementation of this technology is highly sustainable and economical (lasting over 20 years) while helping in reduction of carbon emission during the hot mix process.

In cities likes Lucknow, where the vehicular population continues to increase gradually, the application of white-topping technology will cause minimum to nil interference in daily commuter experience.

The technology is also well suited for village roads, especially in populated portions and areas, which are prone to water-logging, he said.

LONG LASTING

*Having a life span of over 20 years, with minimum repairs required, white topping solution has been implemented across major cities in India, which has proved to be a significant game-changer for ensuring pothole-free roads, said Bakaya.

*In cities likes Lucknow, where the vehicular population continues to increase gradually, the application of white-topping technology will cause minimum to nil interference in daily commuter experience.

top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities