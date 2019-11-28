‘White-topping – best cure for potholes’

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:48 IST

Lucknow Potholed roads in Lucknow are a common sight and also a hazard for commuters. To name a few, areas like Kamta crossing, Alambagh crossing, Nazirabad and Chowk are synonymous with bad roads.

This calls for an immediate makeover of roads in the state capital, said Pankaj Bakaya, retired engineer-in-chief, UP PWD while addressing a seminar on ‘Building Pothole-free Roads in Indian cities’ on Thursday.

“In view of the fact that India’s existing urban road infrastructure is deteriorating rapidly, white topping of roads is the most optimal solution for eradication of potholes to ensure safer and more durable roads in the country,” he said.

White-topping technology has gained significant public acceptance due to its benefits. It ensures smoother connectivity for commuters, contributing to a better lifestyle for citizens.

Having a life span of over 20 years, with minimum repairs required, white topping solution has been implemented across major cities in India, which has proved to be a significant game-changer for ensuring pothole-free roads, said Bakaya.

He added, “Over 1,000 km of white topping projects have been implemented successfully in the country, including cities like Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pune, Belagavi, among others.”

“Reputation of UP’s roads (riddled with potholes) has been a constant issue for authorities. White-topping is a solution, which will not only solve the perennial pothole problem, but also reduce the high rate of deaths and accidents in the country,” said Pankaj Bakaya.

He emphasized that implementation of this technology is highly sustainable and economical (lasting over 20 years) while helping in reduction of carbon emission during the hot mix process.

In cities likes Lucknow, where the vehicular population continues to increase gradually, the application of white-topping technology will cause minimum to nil interference in daily commuter experience.

The technology is also well suited for village roads, especially in populated portions and areas, which are prone to water-logging, he said.

LONG LASTING

