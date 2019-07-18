Why no action for lack of fire safety in schools, banquet halls, asks Delhi high court

New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Thursday criticised the authorities for not taking action against illegal community centres and banquet halls and came down heavily on the Delhi government over the lack of fire safety in city schools, both state-run and private.

Seeking to know what action had been taken, a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice C Hari Shankar said it would hear all matters on fire safety in Delhi schools, community halls and coaching centres in the national capital together and fixed October 14 for further proceedings.

The court was hearing separate petitions filed by advocate Arpit Bhargava and Kush Kalra, who questioned fire safety measures at community halls and schools, respectively.

Bhargava informed the court that there was wilful disobedience of the court’s earlier orders and Delhiites suffered due to regular fire incidents.

The court then demanded a list of halls that do not have licences and sought to know what action had been taken against them.

“Point out how many of them are without licences and permission. File a report on those running marriage halls without fire safety and licence. We are not sealing the properties but at least let them install fire safety devices. If you are ignore too much, then we will have no option other than to close them down,” the court said.

The court said despite several orders, it had not received details about banquet halls without fire safety measures and licences from the authorities, including Delhi government and the municipal bodies.

“A last chance is given to the respondents and hereby directed to supply the list of banquet halls, baraat ghar and community halls in operation without fire safety and licences before the next date of hearing.

The court also criticised the Delhi government over the lack of fire safety measures in schools. It said schools were also not following provisions identified by the Delhi government.

It asked the Delhi government to start issuing notices to schools that do not have fire safety arrangements.

“Have you stopped the functioning of and government aid to any school not following fire-safety measures? After a series of incidents that have taken place in Chennai and Haryana, are you waiting for Delhi?, the bench asked.

Kalra told the court that none of the private schools had given information on fire safety under RTI, stating they do not come under the purview of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The court asked, “Even in your schools, you are not taking fire safety measures. What you will do by taking over the management of private schools? What is the penalty and what are the provisions if anyone is not complying with fire safety. Is there any provision for you to install fire safety in private schools and recover the money?”

“Both government & private schools are sailing in the same boat,” it said.

