Widow strangulated to death by brothers over alleged affair

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 19:56 IST

MEERUT A 26-year-old widow was allegedly strangulated to death on Thursday and later cremated by her brothers who were opposed to her relationship with a man in Kookra village of Muzzafarnagar, said cops. An FIR was lodged by a youth after the accused cremated the victim’s body.

Both the accused had been arrested, said police.

“The woman was strangulated to death by her brothers, Sonu, 30, and Sumit, 24, in Kookra village. During investigation, it was found that the woman was in a relationship with a local around seven years back but her family members didn’t approve of it and married her to another man in Delhi two years back. After her husband died in an accident, she returned to Kookra village,” said Dhananjay Singh, Kushwaha, circle officer (CO), Nai Mandi police station.

Police said as the victim returned to the village, she was again involved in an affair with the man she was having an affair seven years back.

The victim’s brothers, who were against her relationship, allegedly murdered her on Thursday. The villagers said the duo even cremated the body.

However, later victim’s lover lodged an FIR against her brothers. Both the accused were arrested and were being interrogated, said police.

This was the third hate crime case in a month, where a woman was allegedly murdered by family members over her relationship.

On February 15, an 18-year-old school girl, Teena, was shot by her brothers in Sardhana over an alleged affair with a youth of the village. She was also brutally beaten up in the presence of her family members. Five people, including both the brothers and her parents, were sent to jail.

On February 29, a 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her brother over her alleged affair with a local in Kamalpur village. He allegedly stood near the victim’s injured body so that none could take her to the hospital. The accused was arrested from the spot and sent to jail.