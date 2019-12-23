e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Cities / Wife, lover among 3 booked for killing husband in Punjab

Wife, lover among 3 booked for killing husband in Punjab

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Tarn Taran
Hindustantimes
         

Tarn Taran Police on Monday arrested Mandeep Kaur, 35, of Sabran village, for killing her husband, Sona Singh, a year ago. Sona had been missing for a year. Police claim that Mandeep, along with her lover, Varinder Singh of Kirtowal village in Tarn Taran and Gurwinder Singh, a friend of Varinder, murdered Sona as part of a conspiracy and disposed of the body in the Sutlej river. Mandeep and Gurwinder have been arrested; Varinder is absconding.

SP (headquarters) Jagjit Singh Walia told a press conference, “On Sunday, Sona’s sister Harjit Kaur of Bhikhiwind lodged her complaint with Patti City police station that her brother, who has been missing for the past year, was killed by her brother’s wife with her lover Varinder as an accomplice.”

He added that Harjit alleged that the murder was planned after her brother objected to the affair. He added, “The SSP formed a special team, which took Mandeep and Gurwinder into custody. Gurwinder is the best friend of Varinder. During questioning, the accused confessed and told us that Sona was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and the body was thrown into the Sutlej river.”

The three have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at the Patti City police station.

tags
top news
‘What our enemies couldn’t do for decades, Modi has done in 6 years’: Rahul Gandhi
‘What our enemies couldn’t do for decades, Modi has done in 6 years’: Rahul Gandhi
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Reliance Jio launches ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ with unlimited services
Reliance Jio launches ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ with unlimited services
Jamia student holds anti-CAA placards at her wedding, kin follow
Jamia student holds anti-CAA placards at her wedding, kin follow
Congress leaders stage ‘Satyagraha for unity’ at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial
Congress leaders stage ‘Satyagraha for unity’ at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Clear the confusion on NRC
Clear the confusion on NRC
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LiveCTET Answer key 2019Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant SorenTanhaji The Unsung WarriorChristmas Bizarre Hair TrendDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities