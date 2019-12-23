Wife, lover among 3 booked for killing husband in Punjab

cities

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:33 IST

Tarn Taran Police on Monday arrested Mandeep Kaur, 35, of Sabran village, for killing her husband, Sona Singh, a year ago. Sona had been missing for a year. Police claim that Mandeep, along with her lover, Varinder Singh of Kirtowal village in Tarn Taran and Gurwinder Singh, a friend of Varinder, murdered Sona as part of a conspiracy and disposed of the body in the Sutlej river. Mandeep and Gurwinder have been arrested; Varinder is absconding.

SP (headquarters) Jagjit Singh Walia told a press conference, “On Sunday, Sona’s sister Harjit Kaur of Bhikhiwind lodged her complaint with Patti City police station that her brother, who has been missing for the past year, was killed by her brother’s wife with her lover Varinder as an accomplice.”

He added that Harjit alleged that the murder was planned after her brother objected to the affair. He added, “The SSP formed a special team, which took Mandeep and Gurwinder into custody. Gurwinder is the best friend of Varinder. During questioning, the accused confessed and told us that Sona was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and the body was thrown into the Sutlej river.”

The three have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at the Patti City police station.