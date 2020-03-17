Wife, lover get life term for murdering man in Sangrur

A local court has sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for murdering the former’s husband in 2018.

Mandeep Kaur, alias Aman, of Changli village, and Mohammad Shehbaz of Malerkotla were sentenced by the court of additional sessions judge Rajneesh for murdering Jaswinder Singh, 30.

Jaswinder body was found near a link road at Ahen Kheri village of Malerkotla sub-division on March 28, 2018.

“Jaswinder was brutally murdered by the convicts only to carry on their relationship. No ground is made out to award any kind of mild punishment than prescribed in statute,” the judgment reads.

The duo were booked under Section 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) at the Sandaur police station.