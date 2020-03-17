e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Wife, lover get life term for murdering man in Sangrur

Wife, lover get life term for murdering man in Sangrur

Mandeep Kaur, alias Aman, of Changli village, and Mohammad Shehbaz of Malerkotla were sentenced by the court of additional sessions judge Rajneesh for murdering Jaswinder Singh, 30.

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

SANGRUR

A local court has sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for murdering the former’s husband in 2018.

Mandeep Kaur, alias Aman, of Changli village, and Mohammad Shehbaz of Malerkotla were sentenced by the court of additional sessions judge Rajneesh for murdering Jaswinder Singh, 30.

Jaswinder body was found near a link road at Ahen Kheri village of Malerkotla sub-division on March 28, 2018.

“Jaswinder was brutally murdered by the convicts only to carry on their relationship. No ground is made out to award any kind of mild punishment than prescribed in statute,” the judgment reads.

The duo were booked under Section 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) at the Sandaur police station.

tags
top news
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities