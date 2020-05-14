e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Wife, paramour land in net for Ambala man’s murder

Wife, paramour land in net for Ambala man’s murder

Accused had herself lodged a complaint a day after the victim’s body with slit throat was found

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
The police have also recovered a wire, a pillow, a mobile phone and a motorcycle from the accused.
The police have also recovered a wire, a pillow, a mobile phone and a motorcycle from the accused.(Representative image/HT)
         

Three days after a man’s body was found near Dhorkada village of Ambala, police arrested his wife and her paramour for murder on Wednesday.

The body of the victim, Ravi Kumar, a resident of Ambala, was found with throat slit on May 10, following which his wife, Dimple, had lodged a complaint and a murder case was registered the next day.

CIA-1 in-charge Kewal Singh said, “We have arrested Dimple and one Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Churuni Jantan of Kurukshetra district. It is learnt that both were having an affair after which they murdered Ravi.”

Singh said the police had recovered a wire, a pillow, a mobile phone and a motorcycle as well. “The accused were produced before a court and remanded in three-day police custody,” Singh said.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
TDS, TCS reduced by 25%. Here is how it will work in 7 FAQs
TDS, TCS reduced by 25%. Here is how it will work in 7 FAQs
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In