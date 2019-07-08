Wife raped, but cops torture husband in Mainpuri

A man was allegedly given third-degree torture by Mainpuri police after he approached them to file a complaint of kidnapping and gangrape of his wife.

As per the police, three car-borne miscreants abducted a 38-year-old woman from a highway in Mainpuri district after spraying chili powder in the eyes of her 40-year-old husband and gang raped her in the car some kilometers away.

However, when her husband went to the Bichwan police station to file a complaint, the policemen, instead of helping him, mercilessly beat him up mercilessly.

Inspector general (IG), Agra range, Satish Ganesh, on coming to know about the police torture of the man, ordered suspension of Bichwan police station in-charge and two policemen.

The gang rape took place on Friday night, when the couple was moving on a motor-cycle from Kurawali area towards Bichwan area of Mainpuri district but was waylaid by the car-borne miscreants, police said.

Two of the miscreants sprayed chilli powder in the eyes of the husband, forcibly took the woman in the car and gang raped her some kilometres away, the husband told police. The miscreants later threw the woman on the road. Meanwhile, after the man regained composure he went to Bichwan police station and narrated the incident to the cops. After some time the woman also reached the police station and told the cops that she was forced to smell some chemical by the miscreants and she became unconscious after which they gang raped her and also looted her jewellery. Instead of helping the complainants, the policemen thrashed the man mercilessly until he became unconscious. When senior police officials came to know about the police atrocity, they ordered action against the guilty policemen.

“In any case, the policemen had no right to misbehave with the complainant and as such SO, Bichwan, Rajesh Pal Singh was suspended and shifted to police lines and two constables, Chatra Pati and Krishna Veer, were suspended,” said SP Mainpuri Ajay Shankar Rai. Rai said a probe has been initiated against the three policemen.

“There was a crime on similar pattern in Kasganj also, where chilli powder was used and thus coordinated effort is being made to work out the two cases. Few people have been rounded up. Three police teams from Bichwan, Kurawali and SWAT are being constituted to ensure early arrest of the accused,” said Rai.

A case has been registered at Kurawali police station of Mainpuri under section 376 D (gang rape), 364 (abduction) and 392 (loot) against unidentified accused. Also process was on to book the suspended SO Bichwan under SC/ST Act for thrashing the dalit man.

On Sunday, there was resentment over the gang rape and police atrocity in Mainpuri, as SP and BSP leaders protested against the incidents. They also raised questions over the medical examination of the victim which did not confirm gang rape and demanded another medical examination at SN Medical College, Agra.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 01:21 IST