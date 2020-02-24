e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Will ask state to reintroduce polls in colleges: Sharad Pawar

Will ask state to reintroduce polls in colleges: Sharad Pawar

cities Updated: Feb 24, 2020 00:01 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said he would request the Maharashtra government to reintroduce elections in colleges.

The former chief minister made the statement at an event organised by the party’s Mumbai youth wing at Wadala on Sunday.

Pawar said college elections help in grooming youngsters for politics as well as enable them to take decisions about electing the right public representatives.

“In a democracy, students too should get the right to choose the right representatives at the college level. I would request the state government to introduce the elections at the college level at the earliest,” he said, while interacting with youth from different educational institutes who had attended the event at Bhartiya Krida Mandir Sports Complex.

College elections were discontinued in Maharashtra around two decades ago, after incidents of spiralling violence in the 1990s.

Pawar also took potshots at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Chandrakant Patil during the event. Earlier this month, Patil had said he wished to pursue a PhD on Pawar.

At Sunday’s event, a girl asked Pawar for his response on Patil’s comment, to which the NCP chief said, “Generally PhD takes at least three years after post-graduation. But Patil will need at least 12 years to do a PhD on the subject of his choice.”

During the interaction with the NCP chief, students raised several issues and asked questions related to politics and the role of the younger generations.

Pawar said there was no need of a specific course or syllabus to enter politics.

“A proper connect with the people, awareness about the issues and the vigour to rise from defeat are the qualities needed to succeed in the politics,” he said while replying to a question asked by a student.

When asked about ill-minded leaders, Pawar said “few black sheep” do exist in politics, adding, “States such as Uttar Pradesh have reiterated this.”

He said that voters, especially the youth, should keep a vigil to ensure that such politicians are kept out of the fray.

top news
Trumps take off for India, look forward to ‘big event’
Trumps take off for India, look forward to ‘big event’
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
‘Not a political event’: US on dropping Kejriwal from Melania Trump school event
‘Not a political event’: US on dropping Kejriwal from Melania Trump school event
Tejashwi kicks off Bihar poll campaign says ‘tired’ Nitish ‘saving’ his job
Tejashwi kicks off Bihar poll campaign says ‘tired’ Nitish ‘saving’ his job
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit
Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities