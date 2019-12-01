Will work on doubling of railways routes, improve punctuality of trains: DRM Renu Sharma 

cities

PUNE Renu Sharma took charge as the divisional railway manager (DRM), Pune on November 25. Sharma is from the 1990 batch of the Indian Railway Personnel Services (IRPS). Before joining as DRM Pune, she was working as a principal chief personnel officer at Railway Testing and Research Centre (RTRC), Lucknow. She speaks to Dheeraj Bengrut about her plans for the Pune railway division.

As you take on the new role of divisional railway manager (DRM), Pune, what is your approach?

This is my first posting in the city and so I am excited to take up new responsibilities.

What are your plans for the Pune railway division?

For me passenger satisfaction is important. Every passenger travelling from the Pune railway station and other stations under the division should be happy about the services provided at the station. Technical and infrastructure related works are underway at the station premises, but at the same time cleanliness, pleasant atmosphere, effective crowd management, among others is important.

After taking over as DRM, have you visited the department or held meetings?

I visited the Pune railway station and went through all the station premises along with our department heads. The visit was about the yard remodelling work which has been undertaken at the Pune railway station. There are other works like the extension of platforms, construction works, new passenger facilities among others, in the pipeline. Inspection for the same will be undertaken and reports will be submitted to the concerned departments. My focus will be on keeping the punctuality of trains and completing the doubling of railways routes work in our division.

For the security of passengers and to improve overall train operations, what works will be undertaken?

I think for better security of Pune railway station and all the other stations in the division, there should be restricted entry and exit points. Boundary walls should be made strong and other unnecessary spots through which unwanted crowd come to the station premises will be stopped. Security of women, children and senior citizens and all the passengers is our topmost priority. I appeal to all the passengers travelling from Pune railway division to give their suggestions and ideas for improvement of Pune railway division.