With 2,300 samples tested so far, NIV emerges as key centre in India in fight against Covid-19

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 19:34 IST

PUNE Geared with protective equipment the scientists at the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) have been working around the clock to ensure smooth testing of samples for the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) as the rush for samples continue.

The institute which has emerged as the key centre in the fight against Covid-19 tests on an average 25 samples daily, collected from suspected patients, according to officials.

Raman R Gangakhedkar, head, Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases-I (ECD-I), division of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over the phone, said, “NIV currently can conduct tests on 750 samples in a day. We can even double up our capacity if needed.”

With the number of suspected and confirmed cases growing each day, the centre has scaled up its capacity by enabling 52 labs in 18 states and union territories for testing samples of suspected patients showing symptoms similar to Covid-19 in addition to 57 laboratories designated for helping a collection of samples from across the country.

While most of these 52 labs are designated for testing samples of suspected cases at the preliminary level, the NIV along with 12 other facilities in India are now being used for the second test in order to reconfirm positive cases. As a part of the procedure laid out by union health ministry, the case is treated confirmed only when samples are tested positive twice.

The network of these 52 labs have till now tested over 4,000 samples while NIV alone has concluded tests on around 2,300 samples, said a senior scientist at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“At NIV, samples are being brought from various parts of the country and in some cases neighbouring nations too,” said Gangakhedkar.

“To ensure the safety of researchers involved in testing samples of throat swabs of suspected cases at NIV, all precaution is taken,” said Gangakhedkar, adding special protective equipment to ensure personal safety are being given to everyone.

“The researchers wear a particular gown, special spectacles, N-95 masks, and other equipment while dealing with the samples, and utmost care is taken during the sample testing procedure,” Gangakhedhar said.

N-95 masks are thicker than surgical masks and block out much smaller particles, he added.

The scientists explained that the highly sensitive tests are carried out in a sanitised environment inside the labs fully-equipped with the testing material, machines and protocols. Nose and throat swabs are used as specimens for detecting the coronavirus. The test takes anywhere between ten and 24 hours for the confirmation.

The tests involve a gene-based assay called polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and a more sensitive form called reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the diagnosis of Covid-19 must be confirmed by RT-PCR or gene sequencing for respiratory or blood specimens, as the key indicator for hospitalisation.

Gangakhedhar added that there are a total of 106 virus research diagnostics labs, all of which can be involved to increase sample testing if the need arises

In India, 34 cases have been reported positive for Covid-19 till Saturday with the outbreak killing over 3,500 lives has infected over 100,000 across 92 countries.

NIV was set up in 1952

Known to be one of the important institutions of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the National Institute of Virology (NIV) was set up in Pune during 1952, when it was originally known as Virus Research Centre. Be it Sars, Swine flu of Covid -19, the institute has been pivotal in carrying out tests in order to diagnose the infection correctly. During the outbreak of Sars in 2003 or Swine flu in 2009, NIV researchers were at the forefront in conducting tests on samples sent to institute fro, various parts of the country.