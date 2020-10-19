With 28 infections, Ludhiana records its lowest count since July; 1 dead

cities

With only 28 new cases in the last 24 hours, the district has recorded its lowest single-day count since July, health officials said on Monday. Ludhiana also recorded one fatality, taking the toll to 820.

The deceased is a 73- year-old female from Dugri Phase-III.

The cumulative count of cases has reached 19, 701 while a total of 18, 605 patients have recovered, leaving 273 active cases.

Sharing details, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said a total of 3,55,330 samples have been taken so far, out of which, the reports of 3, 54, 126 samples have been received and 3, 31, 816 reports came back negative. As many as 1, 204 reports are still pending.