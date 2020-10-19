e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / With 28 infections, Ludhiana records its lowest count since July; 1 dead

With 28 infections, Ludhiana records its lowest count since July; 1 dead

The cumulative count of cases has reached 19, 701 while a total of 18, 605 patients have recovered, leaving 273 active cases.

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With only 28 new cases in the last 24 hours, the district has recorded its lowest single-day count since July, health officials said on Monday. Ludhiana also recorded one fatality, taking the toll to 820.

The deceased is a 73- year-old female from Dugri Phase-III.

The cumulative count of cases has reached 19, 701 while a total of 18, 605 patients have recovered, leaving 273 active cases.

Sharing details, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said a total of 3,55,330 samples have been taken so far, out of which, the reports of 3, 54, 126 samples have been received and 3, 31, 816 reports came back negative. As many as 1, 204 reports are still pending.

top news
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In